Lookouts Announce Doubleheader on August 14

August 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that Wednesday, August 14 will be a doubleheader beginning at 5:15 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. The doubleheader will be two seven-inning contests and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. A ticket for Wednesday's game (8/14) will be good for both games.

The second game of the doubleheader is a makeup of the teams' July 28 postponed game in Madison, AL. For the second game the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be the home team and the Lookouts will be the away team.

Tonight, the Lookouts continue their road trip against the Smokies before returning home on Tuesday, August 13 to face University of Tennessee baseball alum Christian Moore and the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The homestand includes Agriculture Night presented by Chattanooga Tractor and Equipment on Fireworks Friday (8/16) and Grateful Dead Night with a pregame concert by Chants in the Void on Spin-to-Win Saturday (8/17).

