Trash Pandas Blanked in Series Opener
August 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas were held off the scoreboard in a 4-0 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday night at AT&T Field.
Chattanooga scored the first runs of the series in the third on a two-run double from infielder Francisco Urbaez. After loading the bases in the fifth, outfielder Quincy McAfee drove in the Lookouts third run of the game on a walk from Trash Pandas starting pitcher Samuel Aldegheri (L, 0-1).
It was an unearned run for the Trash Pandas left-hander who tossed five innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out nine batters in his second Double-A start.
Chattanooga scored another run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Urbaez who drove in his third run of the game.
The Lookouts pitching staff called on five arms to combine for the shutout, including starting pitcher Jose Acuna who went three innings to open the game and reliever Jacob Heatherly (W, 4-3) who tossed the following two innings to earn the win.
Rocket City was held to just five hits including a double from outfielder Gustavo Campero who played in his first game since Wednesday night. Former Tennessee Volunteer and newly named Los Angeles Angels No. 2 prospect Christian Moore went 0-for-3 with a walk in his first professional game in the Volunteer state.
The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will play in a doubleheader on Wednesday with Rocket City playing as the home team in game two. Both games will be seven innings long. First pitch of game one is set for 4:15 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!
Probable Starters (GM1): Mason Erla (RCT) vs. Rhett Lowder (CHA) (GM2): Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Sam Benschoter (CHA)
