Wichrowski's Second-Half Surge Continues, Shuckers Fall to M-Braves

August 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Brett Wichrowski on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Brett Wichrowski on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Brett Wichrowski's second-half surge continued on Tuesday for the Biloxi Shuckers (54-52, 24-15) as he lowered his second-half ERA to 2.79 over eight starts with one run allowed over five innings, but was out-dueled by Darius Vines' 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to the Mississippi Braves (50-58, 18-22) at Keesler Federal Park. During the game, the Shuckers transformed into the Biloxi King Cakes, honoring over 100 years of Mardi Gras history in Biloxi.

The game's lone run came home in the third with an RBI single from David McCabe into right, scoring Bryson Worrell from second. In the fourth, Wichrowski worked around two hit batters and a walk with a strikeout and a flyout. He ended his night after two strikeouts in the fifth, tallying five in the start. Wichrowski has now allowed two runs or less in seven of his last eight starts and nine of his last 11.

M-Braves' starter Darius Vines turned in a career-best performance with 11 strikeouts over five innings, being lifted after a leadoff single in the sixth. His 11 strikeouts tied a career-high, set in 2022 as a member of the M-Braves against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Despite the Shuckers having a baserunner in eight of the nine innings, the M-Braves staff kept the Shuckers scoreless. Trey Riley, Elison Joseph, Landon Harper and Rolddy Muñoz combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the M-Braves. Meanwhile, Nick Merkel struck out four over three shutout innings and Sam Gardner recorded two in a scoreless ninth out of the Shuckers' bullpen.

Darius Vines (1-0) earned the win while Brett Wichrowski (2-3) took the loss. Rolddy Muñoz earned the save, his third of the season.

The series continues on Wednesday at Keesler Federal Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tyler Woessner (0-2, 5.67) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jhancarlos Lara for the M-Braves in his Double-A debut. It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails. The Shuckers and Minor League Baseball have also partnered with Give Every Child a Chance to Run, where $15 will be donated to Pediatric Cancer Research for every run scored during the game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.