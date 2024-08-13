Lookouts Announce 2025 Schedule

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2025 schedule. On Friday, April 4, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Four days later, the team comes home to kick off their 2025 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 8.

The full schedule features 69 home games including 11 Thursdays, 12 Fridays, and 12 Saturdays. This season marks the return of Fireworks Fridays, starting on April 11 and ending on September 5. The team will also have their annual Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday, July 4.

In 2025, the Lookouts season will be split again into two halves with the first half ending on June 22. The 2025 All-Star Break will take place from July 14-17. After the break, the team embarks on a nine-game road trip before welcoming the Smokies for a six-game series on Tuesday, July 30.

The 2025 regular season at AT&T Field caps off with a final six-game set against the Birmingham Barons from September 2-7. The team then finishes the season with a trip to Rocket City from September 9-14. The Lookouts 2025 game times and their 2025 promotions will be released at a later date.

The Lookouts continue their 2024 season tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13 as they face University of Tennessee baseball alum Christian Moore and the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The homestand includes Agriculture Night presented by Chattanooga Tractor and Equipment on Fireworks Friday (8/16) and Grateful Dead Night with a pregame concert by Chants in the Void on Spin-to-Win Saturday (8/17).

