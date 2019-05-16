Lookouts Shut Down in Shutout

Lookouts bats al but slient last night from Shuckers pitching while Lookouts pitching could not stop Shuckers bats in a 4-0 loss Thursday. Alfredo Rodriguez would account for two of the three hits for the Looks with Taylor Trammel the other. Meanwhile a first inning home run off the bat of Michael O'Neill set the tone for the evening. Another round tripper was added in the sixth. It was as they say "one of those nights" when hitting and pitching just weren't together. Alec Bettinger worked seven innings and struck out ten Lookouts for the win. The two teams meet for game two on Friday with the Lookouts TBA while the Shuckers send RHP-Johan Belisario (2-0,2.59) to the mound. Follow the game on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com beginning at 7:00 EDT.

