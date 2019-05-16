BayBears Prevail in Extras to Snap Six-Game Skid

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, fell behind early but bounced back to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-4 in 10 innings and snap a six-game losing streak Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Erick Salcedo came through with a pair of critical run-scoring hits to boost the BayBears (16-24). Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Salcedo cut Pensacola's lead in half with an RBI triple and scored on a Jahmai Jones sacrifice fly. After the Blue Wahoos (26-15) jumped ahead again on Travis Blankenhorn's second home run of the game, Salcedo delivered again with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth.

Luis Madero settled down after allowing two runs on three hits in the first. He retired the next 10 batters and despite giving up a pair of home runs, recorded his second quality start. Madero gave up three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Adam Hofacket (1-0) retired all six batters he faced to send the game to extra innings. In the top of the 10th, Brandon Sandoval came through with a two-out RBI single off Tom Hackimer (0-1) to give the BayBears a 5-4 lead. With two runners on and no outs, Zac Ryan set down the final three batters to earn his third save.

The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Pensacola Friday at 6:35 p.m. Southpaw Max Herrmann (0-0, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Sean Poppen (2-2, 3.27 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Pensacola feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

