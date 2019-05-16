Tennessee Nips Jackson in Opener, 3-2

Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped a 3-2 decision to the Tennessee Smokies at The Ballpark at Jackson on Thursday. The loss snaps a five-game win streak for the Generals (22-17), with the Smokies (20-20) taking a 6-5 lead in the season series.

Jackson starter Matt Peacock continued his recent success, tossing five shutout innings with just one hit allowed to Tennessee. Peacock struck out five men while walking one, inducing ten groundouts on 62 pitches. In relief, things unraveled on Tyler Mark (1-1, 5.59 ERA), who conceded three runs on six hits in two innings of work, including a solo home run by opposing pitcher Oscar De La Cruz (1-1, 1.56 ERA). Lucas Luetge and Damien Magnifico each offered scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to keep Jackson within striking distance.

The Generals offense was slow to find their form, but they broke through in the second inning with a walk, a hit batsman, an intentional free pass, and a one-out sacrifice fly by Ramon Hernandez. The Generals' first baseman came through in the clutch again in the seventh, smashing the first pitch he saw from De La Cruz over the left field fence for a solo homer. Unfortunately, that was as close as the Generals could get. Jackson put two men on the ninth inning with no outs, but a failed attempt to steal a base and a pair of strikeouts shut the book on Jackson's night. The Generals finished 0-for-7 with men in scoring position.

