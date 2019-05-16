Bettinger Fans Ten as Shuckers Seal Second Straight Shutout Winner

May 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - Fueled by 16 straight retired during his start, RHP Alec Bettinger (W, 1-3) captained the Biloxi Shuckers (21-20) to a 4-0 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (21-18) during Thursday's series opener at MGM Park. The right-hander punctuated his night with a career-tying tenth strikeout on his 100th pitch in the seventh while the offense contributed behind him with a pair of homers.

Biloxi's first big fly came in the first at bat of the game. Michael O'Neill worked a favorable 3-1 count and pummeled a solo homer over the left field wall off Scott Moss (L, 2-2) for the early 1-0 advantage. Bettinger struck out three over his first two innings and was padded with insurance when his batterymate Max McDowell drove in Patrick Leonard in the second with a single.

After walking Taylor Trammell in the first inning, Bettinger did not allow another base runner until Alfredo Rodriguez singled in the sixth to end a stretch of 16 straight retired. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out at least one hitter in all seven of his innings, including Jose Siri and Gavin LaValley in the seventh for his ninth and tenth puncheouts of the night.

McDowell added on again in the sixth, bashing his second home run of the season to left field to make it a 3-0 score. The Biloxi catcher collected his first three-hit game of the year, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run. Leonard reached all four times in the game with a pair of single and two walks, capping the scoring with a broken bat single in the seventh.

Behind Bettinger, RHP Marcos Diplan and RHP Aaron Kurcz combined for a pair of scoreless frames and locked up the win to improve the Shuckers to a game above .500.

The Shuckers continue the series with the Lookouts on Friday at 6:35 PM CT. The Shuckers will send RHP Johan Belisario (2-0, 2.59) to the mound while Chattanooga's starter is still TBA. Fans will get to enjoy postgame fireworks after the game on Fireworks Friday. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code "Shuckers' at checkout.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.