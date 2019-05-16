Sweep: Smith, Takahashi Push Generals Past Mobile, 2-1

bile, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, swept their first series in 2019 on Wednesday night, holding on for a 2-1 victory over the bile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium. The five-game winning streak for Jackson (22-16) is the longest of the year, while bile (15-24) has dropped six straight.

Bo Takahashi (3-2, 3.97 ERA) looked a lot more like the pitcher he was in early April (ten innings, two earned runs allowed) than the pitcher he was in late April (11 1/3 innings, 12 earned runs). The right-hander notched his second straight start of at least five innings, tossing seven shutout frames to record his first quality start of 2019. Takahashi allowed only four bile baserunners over the first five innings, and he weathered some late pressure by stranding a lead-off double in the sixth inning of a one-run game. Damien Magnifico earned a hold in the eighth inning despite allowing a run, and Matt Brill (S, 1) got his first Double-A save by working around a hit and a hit batsman in a scoreless ninth.

After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, bile right-hander Jeremy Beasley worked through the fifth inning to hold the Generals scoreless. BayBears reliever Dario Beltre (1-1, 8.10 ERA) did not get so lucky. Jackson's Pavin Smith led off the sixth inning with a double, and Beltre nearly stranded him, inducing consecutive outs from the next two batters that allowed Smith to move to third base. Galli Cribbs, who hadn't driven in a run since April 26, stepped up and hit an infield grounder to second base that gave bile's Jahmai Jones enough trouble to allow Smith to score the tie-breaking run.

Smith's involvement was critical again in the seventh inning. After Beltre retired the first two hitters via strikeout, Generals infielder Andy Young drew a full-count walk to bring Smith to the plate. The former Virginia Cavalier did not disappoint, coming through with a double to right field that scored Young from first base for a 2-0 lead at the time. Smith finished with a 3-for-3 night that featured a run scored and an RBI. Twenty of Jackson's 41 hits in their sweep of bile went for extra bases.

