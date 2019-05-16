Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 16 vs. Montgomery

May 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





e Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits at 7:05 p.m. on ursday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. ursday's game is a irsty ursday presented by Budweiser. Fans can purchase $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand behind Section 115 and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will also provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace. e Jumbo Shrimp will also give their take on the Wonderlic test used to measure NFL Draft prospects by blindfolding fans and having them lick stuff on the field. Fans can also visit ursday's game sponsor, Fifth ird Bank, at their table on the concourse.

SHUCKERS TAKE RUBBER GAME FROM SHRIMP

e Biloxi Shuckers shut out the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2-0 in Wednesday's rubber match from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. In the fourth inning, Weston Wilson smashed a solo home run to make it 1-0 in favor of Biloxi. An inning later, Luis Aviles Jr. registered an RBI single to widen the margin to 2-0. Jumbo Shrimp starter Jordan Yamamoto surrendered just two runs on five hits. e right-hander struck out six without walking a batter. Shuckers starter Bowden Francis tossed six shutout innings to earn the win. Luke Barker recorded the final two outs of the game to pick up his third save. Tyler Stevens and Parker Bugg combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

GETTING THAT BREAD

Jacksonville pitchers struck out 10 Shuckers against just one walk on Wednesday, continuing a strong pitching trend of late. Entering play on May 1, Jumbo Shrimp pitchers had combined to issue 102 walks in 218.0 innings (4.2 BB/9), the second-most in the Southern League. However, in the 15 games since that point, Jacksonville has surrendered only 35 free passes in 125.1 frames (2.5 BB/9), the fewest total in the circuit during this span. Over these last 15 contests, the Jumbo Shrimp have ceded three walks or fewer in 12 different games.

BULLPEN DURHAM

Jacksonville's bullpen has already put together two separate streaks of 20 consecutive scoreless innings this season (20 from April 4-8, 21 from April 11-17), and it appears the club has round another hot streak from its relievers. Over their last 35.0 innings of work, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have surrendered just eight runs, six earned, on 26 hits (6.7 H/9) for a 1.54 ERA. During this span, they have combined for 46 strikeouts (11.8 K/9) against 13 walks (3.3 BB/9).

MOWING THE LAWN

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 12 men caught stealing places second in Double-A. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 24 potential base stealers, second in the Double-A level and sixth out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 43.6 percent caught stealing rate ranks third in Double-A.

THIS IS NOT A GOOD DEAL

Jacksonville suffered a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday, the 11th time the club has been shut out this season. ose 11 blankings are nearly double that of Mobile's six, the next-closest Southern League team to the Jumbo Shrimp, and equal to the total of the five Northern Division clubs combined. In addition to Jacksonville's 11 shutouts, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated only one run in a contest on seven other occasions. Coincidentally, the Jumbo Shrimp had the circuit's worst record in blankings in 2018, finishing just 4-16 (.200). e club's 16 zeroes were the most in the circuit since Jackson suffered 21 shutouts in 2015 and represent Jacksonville's second-most during the club's Marlins era, which dates back through the start of the 2019 season (20, 2013).

COMING FULL CIRCLE

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 20 games. During this stretch,

Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.55 ERA (33 ER in 116.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 33 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 93 (7.2 K/9) and yielded 90 hits (7.0 H/9).

FRIENDS CLOSE, ENEMIES CLOSER

Jacksonville's 2-0 loss to Biloxi on Wednesday is a continuation of a recent trend for the Jumbo Shrimp. Sixteen of Jacksonville's last 19 games have been decided by three runs or less. Unfortunately for the Jumbo Shrimp, they have gone just 6-10 in these tight contests during this stretch. On the season, the Jumbo Shrimp have played 26 affairs decided by no more than three runs. e club is 6-7 in one-run games and 3-1 in contests determined by three runs. However, Jacksonville is stunningly 0-9 in games decided by exactly two runs.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Six of Jacksonville's last seven games have seen the Shrimp go for four runs or fewer offensively... With 30 games to go on the first half, the Jumbo Shrimp's 12.0-game divisional deficit equals their biggest of the season.

