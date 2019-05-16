Generals Gameday: May 16 vs. Tennessee

May 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





ckson Generals (22-16)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (19-20)

Thursday, May 16 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at ckson

Game 39 | Home Game 14 | First Half Game 39

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (2-2, 2.83 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Oscar De La Cruz (0-1, 0.82 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host the Tennessee Smokies (AA, Chicago Cubs) for the first time in 2019. The two teams have split ten games already this season, with all ten being played at Smokies Stadium. The Generals and Smokies will face off only once in the Second Half, playing a five-game set in mid-August in ckson.

CHC Top-30 Prospects at TNS (with rank): IF Nico Hoerner (#1), LHP Justin Steele (#8), RHP Cory Abbott (#9), RHP Keegan Thompson (#10), RHP Thomas Hatch (#17), RHP Tyson Miller (#19), RHP Oscar De La Cruz (#22), C Jhonny Pereda (#29)

LAST GAME: The ckson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, swept their first series in 2019 on Wednesday night, holding on for a 2-1 victory over the Mobile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium. The five-game winning streak for ckson (22-16) is the longest of the year, while Mobile (15-24) has dropped six straight.

Full Recap: cksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Matt Peacock did not get a start in the team's series with Mobile due to rain interfering with ckson's pitching schedule. The right-hander still maintains the highest groundball rate in Minor League Baseball (75%), but he needs to scratch out the memory of his last outing against Tennessee, a game in which he allowed 3 runs across 41 pitches before action was suspended due to weather. His opponent, Oscar De La Cruz, has pitched well in two Double-A starts this year (0.82 ERA), including one against the Generals where he allowed only one run over five innings.

VARSHO, VARSHO, VARSHO: Catcher Daulton Varsho has a ten-game hitting streak going through May 14, collecting 17 hits in his first 10 May games., Like Drew Ellis, Varsho struggled in April (.221 batting average), but has shredded opposing pitching in May (.415 batting average). He leads all catchers with 5 HR.

KIDS CLUB 2019 LINK

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with close to 100 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to cksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

