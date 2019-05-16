Errors Haunt Biscuits in 4-2 Lost to M-Braves in Extras

May 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





NTGOMERY, Ala. - The Mississippi Braves (18-20) snapped the Biscuits (25-14) season-high six-game winning streak on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium dropping the series finale in extra innings 4-3 (10)

Starting pitcher Kenny Rosenberg made his fifth start of the season for the Butter and Blue and was outstanding, going seven innings and allowing just one run unearned on three hits with three walk and five strikeouts. The unearned run would come in the top of the third inning on a throwing error by catcher David Rodriguez on a pickoff attempt that allowed Cristian Pache to score from third, but the Biscuits would answer back in the bottom of the inning with a one-run double of the bat of Jesus Sanchez scoring Dalton Kelly from first.

M-Braves starter Kyle Muller was just as impressive, the lefty would end up going 6.2 innings of one-run ball, surrendering just five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in a no-decision.

In the top of the tenth with relief pitcher Phoenix Sanders (2-1) on the mound for the Biscuits the M-Braves would load the bases after a throwing error by third baseman Tristian Grey allowing Tyler Neslony to reach first base. Sanders would then walk the next two batters with the bases loaded giving the M-Braves a 4-1 lead.

The Biscuits would mount a comeback in the bottom of the tenth scoring David Rodriguez on a wild pitch from Connor Johnstone (2-0) making it 4-2 M-Braves. Brett Sullivan would follow that up with a line drive single into right field scoring Kevin Padlo from third bring the Biscuits with in one run, but Dalton Kelly would hit a hard ground ball that kicked of the pitchers leg and rolled right to first baseman Ryan Castell for the final out of the game.

The Biscuits will try to rebound on Thursday night in Jacksonville when Brendan McKay (2-0) clashes with Jorge Guzman (1-4) at 6:05 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.