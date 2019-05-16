Ferrell Joins Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

May 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





CKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Montgomery Biscuits at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Riley Ferrell has joined the Jumbo Shrimp on a Major League rehab assignment. Ferrell is currently on Miami's 60-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis. Ferrell is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 19 prospect. Ferrell is scheduled to pitch one inning for Jacksonville on Thursday night against the Biscuits at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Ferrell was selected by the Marlins in the Major League phase of the 2018 Rule 5 draft from the Houston Astros. Ferrell pitched for the Marlins in seven spring training games, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA with 10 strikeouts compared to five walks in his six and two-third innings of work. He was originally placed on Miami's 10-day injured list on March 27, then was transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 20 with right biceps tendinitis.

Ferrell has yet to make his major league debut, and in his time in the Houston organization reached as high as Triple-A in 2018. Last season Ferrell was 2-2 with a 1.90 ERA with seven saves in his 21 relief outings for Double-A Corpus Christi in the Texas League. In 22 relief outings for the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies in 2018, Ferrell was 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA with two saves. For his professional career, Ferrell is 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 101 relief outings with 20 saves, and 158 strikeouts compared to 63 walks in his 132 and a third innings of work.

Ferrell, 25, is a native of College Station, Texas, and was originally selected by Houston in the third round of the 2015 draft out of Texas Christian University.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, plus Ferrell on his rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game set against the Montgomery Biscuits with Thursday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Jorge Guzman (1-4, 3.79 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Biscuits LHP Brendan McKay (2-0, 1.82 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

Thursday's game is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser. Fans can purchase $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand behind Section 115 and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will also provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace. The Jumbo Shrimp will also give their take on the Wonderlic test used to measure NFL Draft prospects by blindfolding fans and having them lick stuff on the field. Fans can also visit Thursday's game sponsor, Fifth Third Bank, at their table on the concourse.

Southern League Stories from May 16, 2019

