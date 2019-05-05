Long Night in Amarillo Ends with a Win

Amarillo, TX - In their first visit to Amarillo Texas since 1982, the Arkansas Travelers endured a rain delay of more than two hours in a 7-4 series opening victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The game, which started at 7:11 p.m., wrapped up about 10 minutes after midnight with the delay coming in the middle of the sixth inning. Arkansas lead by five when the tarp was put on the field but play was restarted once the rain stopped and the field was deemed playable. Anthony Misiewicz earned his first win of the season pitching the five innings before the delay and allowing just one run. Wyatt Mills recorded the last five outs for his second save. Dom Thompson-Williams led the offense with a 3-4 performance including the tiebreaking homer in the fifth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Thompson-Williams blasted a three-run opposite field shot to break a one-all tie in the fifth inning.

* The Travs tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth with a light rain falling to extend the lead and give them a firm control of the contest when play restarted after the delay.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Dom Thompson-Williams 3-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

* CF Kyle Lewis: 2-5, 2B

* LHP Anthony Misiewicz: Win, 5 IP, 7 H, R, BB, 2 K

* RHP Wyatt Mills: Sv, 1.2 IP, 2 H, K

News and Notes

* The Travs won a series opener for the first time in their last four series.

* Arkansas had their first three ejections of the season. DH Jake Fraley and Manager Mitch Canham were tossed in the fourth inning by home plate umpire Brian Walsh. Then in the eighth inning, Walsh ejected CF Dom Thompson-Williams after the first pitch of his at-bat.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Sunday afternoon at 1:05. Right-hander Darren McCaughan (2-1, 2.70) gets the start against righty Lake Bachar (0-1, 3.38). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

