Sod Poodles Fall to Travelers in Thunderstruck Series Opener

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped the first game of the four-game set to the Arkansas Travelers by a final score of 7-4. Saturday night's STAR WARS?¢ Night series opener which saw 6,719 fans finally ended after four hours and fifty-nine minutes due to a heavy thunderstorm which sent the contest into a two-hour and two-minute delay.

In the first inning, after Arkansas stranded two runners on base in the top half, the Sod Poodles took advantage, plating a solo run. With one out, Edward Olivares and Owen Miller knocked consecutive singles. Following a force out at third on a groundball by Luis Torrens, Hudson Potts came through with an RBI single to right field, giving Amarillo the 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, with the one-run game still intact, Arkansas found life at the plate. Three consecutive one-out singles mixed with a three-run home run by Dom Thompson-Williams quickly gave the Travelers a 4-1 advantage. Then, in the sixth, they added on two more runs to extend to a 6-1 lead before the game headed into a rain delay.

Two hours and two minutes later, the game resumed at HODGETOWN in the bottom of the sixth with Arkansas remaining ahead of Amarillo by the score of 6-1.

In the top of the seventh, Jordan Cowan tacked on one more run for the Travelers with an RBI single to right field to extend the Arkansas lead to 7-1.

Amarillo attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth as Kyle Overstreet roped a two-RBI double to the left field corner which plated Luis Torrens and Hudson Potts to cut the Travelers lead to 7-3. Overstreet then came around to score when Brad Zunica hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make the score 7-4 in favor of the Travelers.

But that is all the Sod Poodles could make up in the long series opener.

Sod Poodles starter Jesse Scholtens made his sixth start of the 2019 season, taking his first loss of the season after going 5.1 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits with one walk surrendered and a season-high seven strikeouts.

Oppositely, Travelers southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (1-2) earned his first win after he tossed five innings of one-run ball, surrendering seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

NOTES:

Rain Delay: The Sod Poodles and Travelers game one was threatened by rain and lightning, sending the Saturday night contest into a 2:02 delay. It was the first delay ever at HODGETOWN.

That's A First: Jesse Scholtens was the losing pitcher for the first time Saturday night after pitching 5.1 innings against the Arkansas Travelers. Scholtens allowed five earned runs on nine hits but struck out seven Arkansas batters in the contest.

Home Sweet Home: Edward Olivares has made HODGETOWN home this season as he's batting .346 (17-for-49) in 13 games in downtown Amarillo. Olivares has belted three home runs, five doubles, and has swiped five bags at HODGETOWN.

A Trio of Trio: Edward Olivares, Kyle Overstreet, and Ivan Castillo all collected three-hit games Saturday. It marked the first three-hit game for all of those.

Hot Night for Overstreet: Kyle Overstreet collected his first multi-hit game of the 2019 season with his three-hit night. He belted his second double of the season Saturday as well.

You're Outta Here: Arkansas faced three ejections Saturday night in game one of the four-game set. In the fourth inning, designated hitter Jake Fraley was ejected by home plate umpire Brian Walsh followed by Travelers Manager directly after for arguing. Then, in the eighth, Arkansas outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams was ejected for arguing at the plate.

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles will enter into game two of the four-game set with the Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, tomorrow afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. In game two, Sod Poodles right-hander Lake Bachar will face off against Arkansas righty Darren McCaughan.

WALKOFF: The Amarillo Sod Poodles walked off the Springfield Cardinals Friday night in the 11th inning when Hudson Potts blasted a two-run home run to deep right field to give the Sod Poodles the 6-5 victory. The walk-off was the first ever in franchise history as well as the first-ever extra-innings win.

Again?!: Hudson Potts recorded his second game-winning hit Friday night when he belted a two-run walk-off home run off of Springfield reliever Seth Elledge. On April 24, Potts did the same exact thing when he hit a two-run home run off of Elledge to break a 2-2 tie and to give the Sod Poodles the 4-2 lead and eventual victory in Springfield.

Not Weir(d): T.J. Weir tossed five innings of seven-hit baseball Friday night at HODGETOWN. Weir only allowed three runs and struck out nine Cardinal batters. Weir's efforts wouldn't be good enough to pick up his third win of the season as he took the no-decision.

Pitchers Who Rake: Friday night's starter T.J. Weir and reliever Andres Munoz both helped themselves out as they recorded hits in the ballgame against the Cardinals. Weir roped a double to the left field wall in the bottom of the third inning. Then in the bottom of the sixth Munoz hit an RBI single to center field.

Keeping it 100: Hard-throwing Andres Munoz tossed his sixth-consecutive scoreless outing for Amarillo and recorded his first complete two-inning appearance ever in his career. Over his last six outings, he has combined for seven innings while allowing just two hits and three walks with 16 strikeouts.

Count It: Reliever Andres Munoz recorded his first career hit and RBI on Friday night against the Springfield Cardinals. The RBI single to center field gave Amarillo a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

