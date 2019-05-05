Leblanc Stays Hot Sunday Afternoon in Close Loss

May 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Charles Leblanc continued his electric start to the season Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in an 8-6 loss to the Springfield Cardinals.

SYNOPSIS

* Leblanc collected his third consecutive multi-hit game Sunday, pushing his hitting streak to 11 games.

* Trailing 6-5 in the eighth, Leblanc produced a game-tying sacrifice fly before Springfield took the lead for good in the ninth.

* Rangers rehabber Ronald Guzmán went 1-for-5 with a single in the second game of his rehab assignment.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Charles Leblanc: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R

* Preston Beck: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, R

* Ronald Guzmán: 1-for-5 (rehab)

NEWS AND NOTES

* With his big day at the plate, Leblanc took over the Texas League lead in average (.374).

* Leblanc is hitting .383 on his current 11-game hitting streak.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Springfield, Monday, 7:05 pm

RHP Esmerling Vasquez (0-0, 2.70) vs. RHP Williams Perez (2-1, 5.81)

Get your tickets here

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.