Leblanc Stays Hot Sunday Afternoon in Close Loss
May 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Charles Leblanc continued his electric start to the season Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in an 8-6 loss to the Springfield Cardinals.
SYNOPSIS
* Leblanc collected his third consecutive multi-hit game Sunday, pushing his hitting streak to 11 games.
* Trailing 6-5 in the eighth, Leblanc produced a game-tying sacrifice fly before Springfield took the lead for good in the ninth.
* Rangers rehabber Ronald Guzmán went 1-for-5 with a single in the second game of his rehab assignment.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Charles Leblanc: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R
* Preston Beck: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, R
* Ronald Guzmán: 1-for-5 (rehab)
NEWS AND NOTES
* With his big day at the plate, Leblanc took over the Texas League lead in average (.374).
* Leblanc is hitting .383 on his current 11-game hitting streak.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Springfield, Monday, 7:05 pm
RHP Esmerling Vasquez (0-0, 2.70) vs. RHP Williams Perez (2-1, 5.81)
Get your tickets here
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
