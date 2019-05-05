Guzman Goes Deep in Rout of Springfield

FRISCO, Texas - Rangers rehabber Ronald Guzman went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, helping the RoughRiders rout Springfield 10-1 Saturday night.

SYNOPSIS

* Guzman collected an RBI double to put the Riders on the board in the first inning and homered on the first pitch of the fourth.

* Frisco scored four runs in the opening frame and two more in the second to take command of the game early.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Ronald Guzman: 2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* Charles Leblanc: 3-for-4, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R

* Juremi Profar: 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R

* Edgar Arredondo: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (W)

NEWS AND NOTES

* Guzman was one of five Riders hitters to record at least two hits in the win.

* Charles Leblanc pushed his hitting streak to 10 games with a three-hit showing.

* Frisco improved to 5-0 on Saturdays with the win.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Springfield, Sunday, 4:05 pm

RHP Pedro Payano (3-0, 2.49) vs. RHP Johan Oviedo (first app.)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

