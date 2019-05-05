Cardinals Battle out 8-6 Win in Frisco on Sunday

FRISCO, TX - After the Frisco RoughRiders (18-12) tied it in the 8th, the Springfield Cardinals (10-20) reclaimed the lead with two runs in the 9th to take game two of the series, 8-6, at Dr Pepper Ballpark on Sunday evening.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Seth Elledge (2-2)

L: RHP Emmanuel Clase (0-2)

S: RHP John Fasola (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-LF Conner Capel started the scoring with a solo home run in the 2nd, his third home run of the week and fifth of the season to make it 1-0 Cardinals.

-After the RoughRiders had moved in front, 3-2, through the first four innings, Springfield rallied with four runs in the 5th. With two on and one away, SS Kramer Robertson pulled an RBI single to left field to tie the game, 3-3. One out later, CF Dylan Carlson extended the inning with a walk, loading the bases. After a wild pitch scored the second run of the inning, 3B Evan Mendoza launched a two-run triple to right field, scoring the remaining two runners for the 6-3 lead.

-Frisco worked it back even with single runs in the 5th, the 7th and the 8th, tying it at 6-6 on an RBI sac fly from SS Charles Leblanc in the bottom of the 8th inning.

-The Cardinals rebounded right away in the top of the 9th. RF Johan Mieses led off with an infield single, followed by a bunt single from DH Scott Hurst that led to a throwing error on RHP Emmanuel Clase, allowing Mieses to score all the way from first. With Hurst on at third one out later, 2B Irving Lopez grounded an RBI single through the middle, bringing Hurst home for the 8-6 lead and eventual final score.

NOTABLES:

-RHP John Fasola slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth for his first save as a Cardinal.

-OF Conner Capel has homered three times in his last six games, hitting safely in four of those contests. He is up to five home runs this year, second on the team only to 2B Irving Lopez's six blasts.

-3B Evan Mendoza went 2x5 with a two-run triple, extending his hitting streak to seven games with at least one RBI in four of them.

-SS Kramer Robertson started the night by catching a ceremonial first pitch from his mother, Kim Mulkey, the Head Coach of Baylor's National Champion Women's Basketball team. He went on to go 1x4 with an RBI single, a walk, two runs and a run-saving diving catch in the 6th.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the series in Frisco on Monday at 7:05pm. Catch the game live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

-Springfield returns home for a seven-game homestand from Thursday, May 9 - Wednesday, May 15. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

