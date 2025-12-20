Long Island Nets vs. Ciudad De México Capitanes - Game Highlights
Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island Falls to College Park 114-107 in Overtime Battle
- Long Island's Comeback Falls Short in 120-113 Loss to Raptors 905
- LI Nets Fall to Raptors 905 Despite Tre Scott's Career-High 27 Points
- LI Nets Fall to Swarm to Split Two-Game Set
- Li Nets Pull Away From Swarm