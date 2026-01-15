Long Island Nets vs. Capital City Go-Go - Game Highlights
Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Fan Voting Open for 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Delaware Blue Coats
- Rip City Remix Blow Past the Blue in 123-99 Win - Rip City Remix
- Strong First Quarter Leads South Bay Lakers to Victory over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Comeback Falls Short against the South Bay Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Capitanes Sweep Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Historic Night on the Southside Leads to 139-113 Victory over the Delaware Blue Coats - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island's Comeback Falls Short Despite Career Night from Grant Nelson
- LI Nets Pull Away from Herd Behind Career Night from Malachi Smith
- LI Nets Drop Tight Game against Herd in Montreal
- Long Island Nets Acquire Jamal Mashburn Jr.
- LI Nets Split Homestand against San Diego with 126-125 Loss