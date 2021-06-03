Loggers Win Home Opener over Mudpuppies 5-4

June 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse returned home to Copeland Park after starting their season 0-2. On Wednesday night, they provided an exciting comeback win for over 2,100 Loggers fans in a narrow 5-4 victory.

Thru the first 4 innings of the game it was a pitching showdown. Mudpuppies pitcher Duke Benge (Air Force Academy) and Loggers starter Jacob Ferris (Louisville) exchanged blows early. Only one mistake was made by each pitcher. A 2 out RBI single for Max Gamm (St Cloud State) gave the Mudpuppies an early 1-0 lead. Loggers slugger Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) came right back in the top of the 3rd and blasted his first home run of the summer.

La Crosse would go on to take their first lead of the night as Kyle Casper (Arizona) hit a go ahead two run homer in the 5th to make it 3-1. Sadly, that lead did not last for long as Jakob Kouneski (North Iowa) hit a 3 run homer in the 6th to make it 4-3 Minnesota.

La Crosse was not done fighting. A fielders choice from JT Reed (Valley City State) tied things up at 4-4. Reed would once again come up clutch for the Logs with a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 8th to seal the victory for La Crosse.

The Lumbermen look to sweep the Mudpuppies Thursday night and even their record up at 2-2.

