Melton Hits for the Cycle as Kokomo Defeats the Bombers 17-3

June 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release







Kokomo, IN - Kokomo's Mason Melton hit for the cycle and drove in six runs as the Bombers dropped their second consecutive game to the Jackrabbits 17-3.

Melton had five of the Jackrabbits 21 hits including an inside-the-park home run in the second inning which drove in three runs.

Eight Jackrabbit hitters had multi-hit games as Ryan Ellis and Andrew Semo had three hits each and Raymond Hilbrich had four RBI's.

The Jackrabbits scored in every inning but the first and did a lot of their damage in innings two through four as they scored eleven runs in those innings. Burrell Jones who started for Battle Creek let up four in the second after an eight pitch first inning. Nolan Lamere relieved Jones and allowed seven in innings three through four.

Lamere allowed nine runs overall in his outing as well as 11 hits in four innings of work.

The Bombers struck first in the top of the second inning as Payton Carney reached on a fielder's choice which scored a run after an errant throw by Semo from behind the plate went into right field, scoring Mason Sykes from second.

The Bombers would then makes things interesting in the third inning scoring two runs. Sykes walked in a run and Sy Snedeker hit a sacrifice fly to cut Kokomo's lead to 4-3.

Sykes had two of the Bombers five hits on the night. Kokomo used five different pitchers and they combined to strike out nine Bombers hitters.

Kokomo outscored the Bombers 29-6 over the two game series.

The Bombers will head back to Battle Creek to start a home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Growlers Friday night. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

