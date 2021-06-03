Spitters Sweep the Home Stand, Start 4-0 on the Season

Traverse City, MI - For the fourth consecutive game, the Traverse City Pit Spitters worked from behind, coming back to win the series finale against the Rockford Rivets 10-4 and sweep the home stand.

Aren Gustafson (1-0, 1.80 ERA) gave up one run in the first but then locked in, tallying four strikeouts through five innings.

Every starting pitcher thus far has recorded four strikeouts.

Colin Summerhill tied the game in the first with an RBI triple. Keeping the triple train rolling, Miles Simington tripled home Trey Truitt to take the lead in the fifth, and the Pit Spitters would keep that lead the rest of the way.

Cam Schuelke was stellar out of the bullpen, throwing three scoreless frames, collecting six strikeouts, the most by a pitcher this season.

In a big eighth inning, the Pit Spitters put up seven runs, their biggest inning of the year. Miles Simington walked twice, producing an RBI. Colin Summerhill picked up his third and fourth RBI's of the game with a two-out single up the middle. Aidan Brewer also picked up a two RBI single in the inning, increasing his hit streak to four games.

Up Next

Tomorrow starts a six-game road trip. First up is a two-game set in Kenosha against the Kingfish. Left hander Rylan Tinsley is expected to make his season debut. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

