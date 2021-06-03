Loggers Win Home-Opener in Nail-Biter

June 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS - The Loggers recorded their first win of the season in their home opener last night. The bout with the Mudpuppies was hard-fought with 4 lead changes, ending with a 5-4 Logger win.

The game started with a Mudpuppies run in the top of the second. That lead didn't last long though, as the Loggers responded with a Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) home run, tying the game. The game remained tied until the bottom of the 5th where Kyle Casper (Arizona) launched a two-run shot to deep left field giving the Loggers a 3-1 lead. However, the Mudpuppies were relentless; they scored 3 in the top of the 6th to give them a 4-3 lead. The Loggers scored again in the bottom of the 6th to tie it up, then a sac-fly by JT Reed (Valley City State) allowed the winning run to score in the 8th.

Jacob Ferris (Louisville) got his first start for the Loggers last night. He threw 5.2 innings giving up 7 hits while striking out 5. Cameron Crain (Johnson County CC) received the win for the Loggers, with Zac Czerniawski earning the save. For the Mudpuppies, Matt Tappe (UW-Superior) collected the loss.

Kyle Casper was the star of the show in this game. He went 2-4 with a single and a HR. He also had 2 RBIs that were crucial in the Loggers win. Ronnie Sweeny and Payton Eeles (Cedarville) were also contributors putting together 3 hits, including a HR (Sweeny) and 2 singles (Eeles).

Loggers look to sweep the Mudpuppies in the series finale tonight at Copeland Park.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.