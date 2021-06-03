Fondy Rally Falls Short to Lakeshore
June 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - After falling behind in the first inning, the Dock Spiders would continue to chase the lead throughout the night, however, Fondy's ninth inning rally would fall short. The Lakeshore Chinooks defeated Fond du Lac 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Dock Spiders would load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but no runs were able to score as Fond du Lac suffered its first loss of the 2021 season.
Key Plays
In the sixth inning, catcher Ben Gallaher would tie the game at 3 with a two-out two RBI single to right field to score both Aaron Chapman and Seth Sweet-Chick
It looked as if Lakeshore would quickly retake their lead back in the seventh after Austin Edwards belted a leadoff triple into the corner of right field. However, FDL and pitcher Ryan Ignoffo finished off the frame with a strikeout and a 6-4-3 double play to keep the go-ahead run off the board
Later in the eighth, Lakeshore's Dalton Doyle gave the Chinooks the eventual game-winning run with an RBI single
Key Players
Chapman found his offensive rhythm tonight, going 2-3 with two singles, one walk, a stolen base and one run scored
Continuing his strong start to the season, Gallaher totaled his fourth RBI in just his second game appearance
Up Next:
The Dock Spiders (2-1) will travel to Mequon, WI on Thursday, June 3, 2021 to take on the Chinooks at Kapco Park with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
LAK - 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
FDL - 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2021
- Middle Innings Doom Rochester, Waterloo Hands Honkers First Loss of the Season - Rochester Honkers
- Growlers Drop Home Opener to Kingfish - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Win Home Opener over Mudpuppies 5-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- Liebert Goes Long: Kingfish Defeat Kalamazoo 3-1 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rafters Secure First Win of 2021 Season - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- MoonDogs Remain Undefeated by Routing Rox for Third Win - Mankato MoonDogs
- Collymore Clutch in Wild 10th Inning Win - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks Top Mallards with Walk-Off Home Run - Madison Mallards
- Fondy Rally Falls Short to Lakeshore - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Fondy Rally Falls Short to Lakeshore
- Dock Spiders Set to Host Lakeshore
- Fondy Dominates Green Bay on the Road
- Fond du Lac Travel to Green Bay
- Dock Spiders Cruise to Opening Day Win