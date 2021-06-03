Fondy Rally Falls Short to Lakeshore

FOND DU LAC, WI - After falling behind in the first inning, the Dock Spiders would continue to chase the lead throughout the night, however, Fondy's ninth inning rally would fall short. The Lakeshore Chinooks defeated Fond du Lac 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Dock Spiders would load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but no runs were able to score as Fond du Lac suffered its first loss of the 2021 season.

Key Plays

In the sixth inning, catcher Ben Gallaher would tie the game at 3 with a two-out two RBI single to right field to score both Aaron Chapman and Seth Sweet-Chick

It looked as if Lakeshore would quickly retake their lead back in the seventh after Austin Edwards belted a leadoff triple into the corner of right field. However, FDL and pitcher Ryan Ignoffo finished off the frame with a strikeout and a 6-4-3 double play to keep the go-ahead run off the board

Later in the eighth, Lakeshore's Dalton Doyle gave the Chinooks the eventual game-winning run with an RBI single

Key Players

Chapman found his offensive rhythm tonight, going 2-3 with two singles, one walk, a stolen base and one run scored

Continuing his strong start to the season, Gallaher totaled his fourth RBI in just his second game appearance

Up Next:

The Dock Spiders (2-1) will travel to Mequon, WI on Thursday, June 3, 2021 to take on the Chinooks at Kapco Park with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

LAK - 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0

FDL - 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0

