Shorthanded Rivets Falter against Traverse City

LOVES PARK, IL - The Rockford Rivets struck first on Wednesday night against Traverse City, pushing across a second inning run on an RBI ground-out by Jared Herzog (Fr, Rockford University) but not much else went right, as the Pit Spitters scored 11 unanswered to down the Screws 11-1.

The loss is the Rivets' second straight after they defeated Kenosha on Opening Day Monday afternoon.

After Rockford starter James Raffof (So, Volunteer State Community College) tossed a scoreless first frame, Daniel Gutierrez (R-So, Roosevelt) singled, Jake Klekamp (R-So, Milwaukee Area Tech) reached on an error, and Troy Tucci (R-Sr, Rockford University) singled to load the bases ahead of Herzog.

Unfortunately for Rockford, Tucci's single would be the team's last hit until the 8th inning, and the rest of the offensive highlights would belong to Traverse City.

The Spitters scored four times in the bottom of the 2nd, once in the 3rd and 4th. Raffauf got into trouble again in the 6th, surrendering a run and loading the bases with two outs before Rivets manager JT Scara brought in center fielder Peter Fusek (Fr, Milwaukee Area Tech) to pitch.

Fusek would escape the jam with a looking strikeout and then set down the 'Spitters in order in the 7th - the only Rivet to do so all night.

Zack Beatty (Fr, McCook Community College) moved from first base to the mound in the 8th inning and surrendered three runs on two hits and four walks.

The Rivets, now 1-2, will get another shot at the 2019 Northwoods League Champ Traverse City (3-0) tomorrow night at 5:35 central time. Ross Thompson (Jr, Heidelberg) will take the ball for Rockford.

