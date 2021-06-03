Booyah Turn to Local Lefty

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Booyah continue to test and stir for the perfect recipe on Thursday night on the road against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. These two teams battled yesterday at Capital Credit Union Park, where the visiting Rafters came out on top, 7-2.

It was a great Booyah debut for Nathan Blasick. The West Virginia product reported on Wednesday and hit a leadoff triple in his first at-bat of the campaign. He would come around to score on a Nick Dagnello sacrifice on the ensuing at-bat. Blasick, Nadir Lewis and Tristin Garcia connected for two hits each in the loss.

The Booyah will turn to left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton on Thursday. The De Pere native just wrapped up his freshman season at West Virginia where he went 4-3 in 14 appearances with 10 starts. In 54.0 innings pitched, Hampton allowed just 15 walks while punching out 47. He finished his first season with a 4.83 ERA.

The Rafters will send out Ben Schoneman IV, a right-handed pitcher. In 2021, Schoneman IV made seven starts for the Colorado School of Mines, a Division II school. In those seven starts, he allowed 46 hits and 34 runs in 33 innings pitched.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

