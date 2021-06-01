Logan Verrett Shuts Down Aces, Rainiers Offense Erupts for Double Digits on Memorial Day

RENO, NV - The Rainiers put double digits on the scoreboard for the second time this season, and righty Logan Verrett fended off the Reno Aces offense as Tacoma cruised to a 11-4 victory on Memorial Day at Greater Nevada Field. Verrett gave Tacoma 7 innings of 1-run baseball, surrendering 5 hits and no walks while punching out four Aces.

After Reno (16-7) center fielder Nick Heath led off the bottom of the 1st with a home run, Verrett (2-0) kept the Aces out of the hit column until the 5th inning.

Verrett is the first Tacoma pitcher to win consecutive starts this season, as he followed up a 1-run effort over 5 2/3 innings in his Rainiers debut versus the Round Rock Express on May 24. The 7-run outing is also Tacoma's longest of the season, topping a pair of 6-inning performances by Darren McCaughan.

Tacoma (12-11) responded to the early run with a 5-run 2nd inning, starting with a 2-run home run by first baseman Sam Travis. Catcher Luis Torrens singled home left fielder José Marmolejos and shortstop Jack Reinheimer later in the inning for a 4-1 advantage. With two outs, designated hitter Cal Raleigh roped his league-leading 10th double that scored Major League rehabbing infielder Shed Long Jr.

Raleigh finished 3-for-6, extending his hitting streak to a Rainiers season-best 13 games. Since his streak began on May 15, Raleigh is 24-for-55 (.436) and leads the Triple-A West with 24 hits and 15 runs.

In the 3rd inning, Travis belted his second home run in as many innings, a solo blast that extended Tacoma's lead, 6-1. Travis' multi-homer game is Tacoma's first since outfielder Jarred Kelenic hit two round-trippers on Opening Night (May 6).

Tacoma has 26 home runs over the last 10 games, the most in Minor League Baseball. Since May 21, 13 Rainiers have clobbered homers, with Raleigh and Torrens each accounting for four and Travis and Dillon Thomas following closely with three.

Travis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 4th inning for his fourth RBI but had to leave the game due to injury. After Travis' injury, Marmolejos drew a bases-loaded walk that plated Raleigh for Tacoma's eighth run.

Dillon Thomas singled home Taylor Trammell in the 6th inning. Thomas scored later in the 6th inning on a Jantzen Witte single to center field.

Thomas also drew a walk in the victory and has reached base at least twice in 10 of his last 12 games. The 28-year-old started the day ranked 5th in the Triple-A West with a .473 OBP.

Trammell gave Tacoma a 9th inning insurance tally with an RBI ground out to shortstop, bringing home Long Jr. for an 11-3 lead.

Right-hander Taylor Guerrieri pitched the 8th inning for Tacoma, giving up a pair of runs. Righty Ryan Dull surrendered Reno's final run but pitched the 9th inning and finished the game.

Torrens was hit by a pitch in the 7th inning and was removed from the game before the bottom of the 8th inning.

The Rainiers and Aces will wrap up their series on Tuesday night Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

