Oklahoma City Scores Late to Top El Paso

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored four late runs to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-1 Monday night. The game was tied 1-1 from the first inning until the eighth.

El Paso's run came on a solo home run by Brian O'Grady in the first inning. O'Grady now has home runs in back-to-back games and has hits in all nine Triple-A games he's played in this season. El Paso reliever Evan Miller made a spot start, the first start of his professional career, and allowed only one run in 3.1 innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol pitched a scoreless relief inning for Oklahoma City on an MLB injury rehab assignment. El Paso's John Andreoli stole second base in the fifth inning, his fourth stolen base in the last six games. Patrick Kivlehan went 2-for-4 but didn't extend his home run streak to five games, which would have tied a Chihuahuas team record.

Monday was the first time the Chihuahuas ever had a home game on Memorial Day.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (9-14), El Paso (9-13)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Markus Solbach (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (0-0, 3.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

