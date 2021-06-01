OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (9-14) at El Paso Chihuahuas (9-13)

Game #24 of 120/Road #18 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Markus Solbach (0-0, 0.00) vs. ELP-LHP Jerry Keel (0-0, 3.60)

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers go for a fifth consecutive win when they wrap up their road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers lead the series, 4-1, and have won four straight games for the first time since a six-game winning streak July 18-24, 2019 and are in the midst of their longest road winning streak since putting together a team-record nine consecutive road wins May 29-June 15, 2019. The Dodgers have also won five of their last six games and have clinched their first series victory of the 2021 season.

Last Game: Four Dodgers pitchers combined to limit the Chihuahuas to one run in a 5-1 victory Monday night at Southwest University Park. Each team scored once in the first inning, with Steven Souza Jr. providing a sacrifice fly for the Dodgers. El Paso's Brian O'Grady evened the score in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run. The game remained in a 1-1 deadlock until the eighth inning. Sheldon Neuse led off the inning with a double and later scored on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run. Souza added a RBI double off the left field wall to extend the lead to 3-1. Andy Burns drilled a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Dodgers more breathing room. The OKC pitching staff held El Paso scoreless over the final eight innings and did not allow a runner to advance as far as third base during that time.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Markus Solbach (0-0) makes his first start and second overall appearance of the season with the OKC Dodgers tonight...He made his OKC debut May 25 in Albuquerque after joining the team May 24 from Extended Spring Training. He pitched 2.0 scoreless innings against the Isotopes, allowing one hit. He issued one walk and recorded one strikeout, throwing 31 pitches, including 19 strikes over the final two innings of a 12-0 victory...Solbach did not see any formal game action in the U.S. in 2020 due to the canceled Minor League season, but played with San Marino of the Italian Baseball League and dominated over nine appearances, including eight starts. He allowed two runs total and just one earned run over 30.1 IP for a 0.30 ERA. He scattered 15 hits while racking up 53 strikeouts against eight walks...He began the 2019 season on the Injured List and did not see game action until mid-June on a rehab assignment in the Arizona League before joining Double-A Tulsa in late July. He appeared in eight games, including seven starts, to close out the season with the Drillers, posting a 5-1 record with a 2.57 ERA, 39 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP. Solbach continued to roll in the postseason, allowing one run and 10 hits over 13.1 IP over two playoff starts and was the winning pitcher in both outings...In Game 3 of the Texas League Finals against Amarillo, he threw 8.0 scoreless IP, giving up four hits with no walks and six strikeouts to lead a 2-0 victory...Solbach signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Jan. 3, 2019. He originally signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Twins on Feb. 19, 2011 and in addition to spending time in the Twins (2011-13), Diamondbacks (2014-16) and Dodgers organizations, has also played in two different independent leagues, the Australian Baseball League and for Team Germany in the 2019 European Baseball Championship.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 4-1 2019: 2-2 All-time: 18-11 At ELP: 11-6

The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for the first of three series in 2021 and their first of two series at Southwest University Park...The teams split their 2019 series in Texas, 2-2, as the Chihuahuas outscored OKC, 34-30, but OKC outhit El Paso, 47-46...Zach Reks went 6-for-18 with two homers, four RBI and scored three runs in the series...Outside of the 2018 series, OKC has won or split each series against El Paso since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season, including all three previous series at Southwest University Park (2015, 2017, 2019)...Current OKC Dodgers Carlos Asuaje (2016-18), Kevin Quackenbush (2014-17) have played for El Paso during their careers...Last night marked the second time in 17 all-time regular season games at hitter-friendly Southwest University Park that OKC allowed just one run (also Aug. 29, 2015).

Getting Offensive: After scoring 32 runs and collecting 35 hits in the previous two games, the Dodgers finished Monday's game with five runs and nine hits. The team was limited to one run and five hits through the first seven innings before tallying four runs and four hits - all for extra bases - over the final two innings. It was the first time this season the Dodgers won a game when scoring fewer than seven runs...The OKC offense scored 20 runs Sunday, reaching the single-game milestone for the fifth time in its Bricktown era (since 1998) and for the first time since a 24-5 win over Colorado Springs Aug. 3, 2013. The 20 hits tallied by OKC in the game were also the most in a game by the Dodgers since an 18-5 win at Iowa July 18, 2019 in which they outhit the Cubs, 20-6. The hit total is tied for the most during the team's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015)...The Dodgers have scored 95 runs during the current road trip (11 games) and the team's run total and 122 hits since the road trip started May 20 are the most in all of the Minors...Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg). But over the last 10 games, the team has scored 91 runs (9.1 rpg)...Since May 21, the team is slashing .304/.389/.557 after starting the season with a .216/.306/.345 line through 13 games...The team has gone 46-for-121 (.380) with runners in scoring position during the last 10 games - including 3-for-9 last night - after starting the season 25-for-110 (.227) with RISP...The Dodgers have drawn 46 walks in the last 10 games, which are tied for the most in Triple-A West.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo singled, drew a walk, was hit by a pitch and scored a run last night as he reached base three times in four plate appearances. During his seven-game hit streak, Ravelo is 15-for-23 with six extra-base hits (three homers), nine RBI and five walks...Since May 22, Ravelo leads all players in the Minors with a .652 AVG, .724 OBP, 1.174 SLG and 1.898 OPS, while his 15 hits are tied for second and his 26 total bases are fifth...Ravelo leads all Triple-A players overall this season with a .420 AVG and 1.282 OPS, ranks second with a .529 OBP and third with a .754 SLG. His eight doubles are tied for second, his 13 extra-base hits are tied for fourth, while his 29 hits and 52 total bases are both tied for ninth. He also leads OKC with eight doubles, 14 walks, nine multi-hit games and ranks second with 19 RBI and is tied for second on the team with five homers...Ravelo has struck out once in his last 40 plate appearances and has 14 walks against nine strikeouts this season in 87 total plate appearances.

Cool Hand Luke: Triple-A West Player of the Week Luke Raley doubled and scored a run last night for OKC as he extended his hitting streak to four games, going 10-for-19 with two doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI and nine runs scored...On Sunday, Raley homered three times for the first time in his career and set an OKC team record and new career high with nine RBI. He hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and a grand slam in his next at-bat in the sixth inning for the team's first grand slam of 2021. He hit the team's final homer of the night with a two-run blast in the ninth. Raley reached base five times and scored five runs, becoming the first OKC player to cross the plate five times since Kiké Hernandez on June 20, 2014 at Reno...He now has 19 RBI in his past five starts, including games of four RBI, five RBI and nine RBI...Over his first 11 games with OKC, Raley has 22 RBI - tied for third in Triple-A West. Since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 21, Raley is batting .378 (14x37) with five homers, two doubles, a triple, 12 runs scored and 21 RBI over the nine-game stretch...Prior to Raley's outburst Monday, the team record for most RBI in one game was eight, achieved by Victor Diaz Sept. 1, 2007 at Albuquerque and Gregorio Petit June 22, 2010 at New Orleans.

Shots of Souza Gold: Steven Souza Jr. followed up his three homer, seven RBI performance Sunday night by going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI Monday. Over the last three games, Souza is 6-for-11 with five extra-base hits (four homers) and 11 RBI...On Sunday, Souza and Luke Raley completed the ninth and 10th three-homer games in OKC's Bricktown era, respectively, as they became the first ever OKC teammates to hit three home runs in the same game. Souza hit three-run homers in the first and third innings and added a solo homer in the eighth inning. The three-homer game was the first of Souza's career, coming in his 1,228th career game between the Minors and Majors. He finished the game with seven RBI, marking the second game of his career with seven or more RBI, only surpassed by a nine RBI game April 25, 2012 with Low-A Hagerstown. His four runs scored also tied a career high.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks had Monday off, but on Sunday went 4-for-6 with two doubles and scored a career-high four runs for a second straight game. His 17 total runs scored this season pace the Dodgers and rank tied for ninth among Triple-A West leaders, while his .443 OBP this season ranks eighth in the league. Sunday marked Reks' third career four-hit game and second during his OKC career (June 30, 2019 at Nashville)...Overall this season, Reks has reached base in 16 of his 17 games while hitting safely in 14 of 17 games. He's slashing .333/.443/.530 with four doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and 17 runs.

Rehab Recap: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and 2020 World Series champion Brusdar Graterol appeared in the first game of his Major League Rehab Assignment last night. He retired all three batters he faced in the third inning, with two groundouts and a flyout, and he threw 11 total pitches. Graterol was placed on the 10-day IL April 29 with right forearm tightness and had only made three appearances with LAD this season...Fellow pitcher Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to make his third rehab start Thursday at home.

Burn Notice: Andy Burns stepped up in the ninth inning and swatted a pinch-hit, two-run homer, marking the team's first true pinch-hit HR since Tyler Pill on Aug. 19, 2018 vs. Iowa. During the current road trip, Burns is batting .343 (12x35), with two homers, seven extra-base hits, 13 runs and 10 RBI...The infielder now has 15 hits in his last 13 games (11 GS) with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have a +37 run differential over the last 10 games (6-4) after posting a -49 run differential over the first 13 games (3-10)...Yesterday Andres Noriega became the team's 14th player to make his Triple-A debut this season (without appearing previously the in Majors)...Yesterday was the third time in six games the Dodgers allowed three or fewer runs, with two games of one or no runs...OKC pitchers are a combined 0-for-42 with 30 strikeouts at the plate this season...Although the Dodgers have allowed 41 HR in 23 games (T-2nd most TAW), 26 have been solo homers, including 20 of the last 25...Last night's game clocked in at 2 hours, 48 minutes - the shortest game of the season. Eighteen of the team's 23 games have lasted at least three hours, with 13 games going at least 3:20 and six lasting at least 3:30.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.