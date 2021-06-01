Reno Aces Game Notes

June 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







First pitch from Greater Nevada Field set for 6:35 p.m. PT

Probably just a case of the Mondays, am I right?:

Reno fell to 0-4 on Mondays this season with a loss yesterday.

Reno has yet to lose on a Tuesday this season, going 3-0.

On Tuesdays, the Aces are slashing a league-leading .351/.449/.649 behind a league-best 36 runs.

I can do this all day:

Reno fell 11-4 last night, for just the seventh loss this season.

After a loss Reno is 5-1 this season, outscoring opponents 52-29 for a +23 run differential.

Reno is second in the league in team batting average after a loss, slashing .313/.386/.537 after a defeat as opposed to .283/.356/.458 after a win.

The Aces have only lost consecutive games once this season, and snapped that streak with an 18-3 win over Las Vegas.

Just can't seem to miss:

Josh Green sits in third in the Triple-A West with a 2.45 ERA after his fourth start of the season, while also striking out 14 in 22.0 innings of work. The right-hander is also the only Aces pitcher

to toss five or more innings in all of his starts this year.

Aces starters rank third in Triple-A West West with an ERA of 5.05 through 23 games. Reno starters have thrown 98.0 innings, good for third in the division.

The Aces' bullpen is tied for second in the league with nine saves, coming in 11 opportunities. The only team with more saves, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, has 11 in 14 opportunities.

Aguilar has been stellar out of the bullpen for Reno, tied for second in the Triple-A West with 10 appearances while posting a 2.08 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

On your left:

Sunday, Reno put up five runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 7-6 after Bryan Holaday's three-run blast walked off the Rainiers.

The Aces have stormed back in the second half of the contest in eight games this season, coming back back to either tie the game or take a lead.

On May 28, the Aces erased a four-run deficit to down Tacoma, 8-7, on a walk-off RBI single by Drew Ellis in the top of the 10th.

On May 24, Reno unloaded five runs in the sixth and a pair in the ninth to down the River Cats, 7-3.

In last week's contest against Sacramento, the Aces scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game before falling in the ninth, 4-3.

Reno leads the league in ninth-inning runs, with 21. The team is hitting .333 in the inning, good for third in the league and first in the West division.

Reno has posted a league-leading .304 batting average when trailing, while also scoring 57 runs after being down in a game (good for fourth in the league).

On the flip side, the team holds the division lead when ahead in batting average (.318). The Aces also rank in the top five in hits (108), doubles (28) and runs (74).

You get hurt, hurt 'em back:

The Aces' bats have come out swinging to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Triple-A West-leading 229 hits (on a second-place .292 average) along with league leading totals in doubles (50) and

runs (154) through 22 games.

With a .292 team batting average, the team has won without the longball this season, sitting 6th in the Triple-A West with just 29 homers.

Blake Lalli's squad has boasted a 16-6 record through the first 20 games, the best record in franchise history over that span.

A minor upgrade:

Drew Ellis has been on fire since May 24, registering multiple hits in five of the last seven games, including his career-high five base knock performance against Tacoma in the series opener.

During the hot streak, he has slashed .500/.500/.692 with eight RBIs, five doubles and a game-winning RBI single.

The veteran infielder has bumped his season slash line from .176/.317/.333 to .286/.376/.455 since the 24th.

Ellis tied for second in Triple-A with his eight doubles, sitting alongside teammate Seth Beer and trailing only Tacoma's Cal Raleigh with 10.

