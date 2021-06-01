Pitching Solid, Runs Come Late in OKC Win

June 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers (9-14) won a fourth straight game, as four pitchers combined to hold the El Paso Chihuahuas (9-13) to one run in a 5-1 victory Monday night at Southwest University Park. Each team scored once in the first inning, with Steven Souza Jr. providing a sacrifice fly for the Dodgers. El Paso's Brian O'Grady evened the score in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run. The game remained in a 1-1 deadlock until the eighth inning. Sheldon Neuse led off the inning with a double and later scored on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run. Souza added a RBI double off the left field wall to extend the lead to 3-1. Andy Burns drilled a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Dodgers more breathing room. The OKC pitching staff held El Paso scoreless over the final eight innings and did not allow a runner to advance as far as third base during that time.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have extended their season-best win streak to four games and have now won five of the last six games. With Monday's victory, the Dodgers clinched their first series win of 2021.

-After scoring 32 runs and collecting 35 hits in the previous two games, the Dodgers finished Monday's game with five runs and nine hits. The team was limited to one run and five hits through the first seven innings before tallying four runs and four hits - all for extra bases - over the final two innings. It was the first time this season the Dodgers won a game when scoring fewer than seven runs.

-The Dodgers pitching staff allowed one or no runs for the second time in six games and three or fewer runs for the third time in the last six games. The Dodgers held the Chihuahuas 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

-Reigning Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week Aaron Wilkerson followed Dennis Santana and Brusdar Graterol on the mound and pitched 5.0 scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts. Over his past two starts, Wilkerson has turned in 11.2 scoreless innings, giving up just five hits with 14 strikeouts. He held the Chihuahuas 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

-Brusdar Graterol appeared in the first game of his Major League Rehab Assignment and retired all three batters he faced in the third inning. He induced two groundouts and a flyout against the top of the El Paso lineup, throwing 11 total pitches.

-Steven Souza Jr. followed up his three homer, seven RBI performance Sunday night by going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI Monday. In the current series, Souza is now 6-for-14 with five extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

-Rangel Ravelo reached base three times in four plate appearances with a single, a walk and a hit by pitch. Over his last seven games, Ravelo is 15-for-23 with six extra-base hits, nine RBI and five walks.

What's Next: The Dodgers finish their series Tuesday in El Paso looking for a fifth straight win. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.