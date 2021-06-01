Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 1, 2021 at Reno Aces

June 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Free audio streaming of all Rainiers games is available at WeRTacoma.com/Broadcast. Games can also be viewed on MiLB.TV with a paid subscription (use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription).

Tacoma Rainiers (12-11) @ Reno Aces (16-7)

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

LHP David Huff (0-0, 6.00) @ RHP Josh Green (3-0, 2.45)

ABOUT LAST GAME: RHP Logan Verrett gave Tacoma its longest start of the season, pitching 7.0 innings and allowing just 1 run as the Tacoma Rainiers offense erupted for double digits in an 11-4 victory over the Reno Aces on Memorial Day.

1B Sam Travis launched a pair of home runs in the victory, but was hit by a pitch and left the game early due to injury. Cal Raleigh went 3-for-6, roping his league-leading 10th double and extending his hitting streak to a Rainiers season-best 13 games.

DON'T FORGET VERRETT: RHP Logan Verrett's 7-inning start on Monday bested a pair of 6-inning performances from RHP Darren McCaughan for the longest Rainiers start of the season. Verrett's 1-run outing also joins McCaughan's 5/21 start vs. Round Rock as the only other quality start for Tacoma through 23 games.

Verrett is the first Rainiers hurler this season to win back-to-back starts, and his 2 wins are tied with Jaime Schultz for the team lead.

DOUBLE TROUBLE TRAVIS: Sam Travis clubbed 2 home runs on Monday, becoming the 2nd Rainiers hitter with a multi-home run game this season (OF Jarred Kelenic, 5/6).

Monday marked Travis' 2nd career 2-homer game and his first since May 5, 2016 with Triple-A Pawtucket (BOS).

R CITY SLUGGERS: Sam Travis' 2 Monday afternoon homers gave Tacoma home runs in each of their last 10 games. The 26 big flies during that stretch are the most in Minor League Baseball.

13 Rainiers have hit home runs over the last 10 games, with Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens each accounting for 4 round-trippers to lead the team.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 15 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, 2nd most in the league (Reno, 17) and 3rd most in Triple-A (Nashville, 19).

Monday marked the 11th game this season that the Rainiers went deep at least twice, and the 9th time in the last 10 contests.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 54 players used through 23 games. The team has used 32 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 23 position players.

ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers lost 2 position players on Tuesday, with Taylor Trammell being recalled by Seattle and INF Travis Blankenhorn getting claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. Tacoma will add RHP Robert Dugger, who was optioned by Seattle on Monday.

ON-BASE MACHINE: OF Dillon Thomas singled and walked on Monday, and currently has a .475 on-base percentage (4th in Triple-A West). Thomas has reached base in 11 straight starts (0-for-1 on 5/25), and has been aboard at least twice in 10 of his last 12 contests. Thomas' previous career high for OBP is .353 (min. 100 G) in 2016 with Double-A Hartford.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 3-for-6 with a double, RBI and run on Monday, improving his batting average to .351. Raleigh leads all Triple-A hitters with 10 doubles and 16 XBH.

Raleigh is also top-10 in the league in batting average (.361), runs (20), total bases (57), SLG (.687), OPS (1.103), RBI (19), and hits (30).

DOUBLE-DIGIT STREAK: During his current 13-game hitting steak, Tacoma's longest of the season, Cal Raleigh is 24-for-55 (.436). Since May 15, Raleigh leads the Triple-A West in hits (24), XBH (12), total bases (45) and runs (15), and ranks top-10 in the league in batting average, doubles (7), RBI (14), OBP (.459), SLG (.818) and OPS (1.277).

TAKING 'EM FOR THE TEAM: Rainiers hitters were hit by 3 pitches on Monday and currently lead the league with 17 HBPs. Tacoma pitchers hit 2 Reno batters on Monday, and the Aces are tied with Oklahoma City for 2nd most in the league. Reno's Seth Beer leads the circuit with 8 HBPs, and Tacoma's Dillon Thomas ranks 2nd with 6.

STRIKEOUTS GALORE: Tacoma pitchers currently rank 2nd in the Triple-A West with 247 strikeouts through 23 games, trailing only Sacramento (248).

Rainiers hurlers have recorded double-digit strikeout totals in 16 of their 23 games this season, and have struck out at least 12 batters in 10 contests.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.