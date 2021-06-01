Single-Game Tickets to All Remaining Tacoma Rainiers 2021 Home Games Now Available for Purchase

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers today made single-game tickets to all 48 remaining 2021 home games available for purchase. The team also released promotional dates throughout the remainder of the year at Cheney Stadium with a dozen specialty nights, including a Fourth of July day game celebration at Cheney Stadium. Fans can continue enjoying recurring food, drink and ticket offers such as Thirsty Thursday and five Chick-fil-A "Bring the Herd" dates.

The Rainiers will begin a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday, one of eight remaining Thirsty Thursday games this season. Fully vaccinated fans 21 years old and over can enjoy $3 Michelob ULTRA cans in R Bar. Weekend drink specials in R Bar continue on Fast Track Fridays with discounted cocktails, Seltzer Saturdays with $5 rotating seltzers, and Rosé All Day every Sunday, when fans 21 and over can get $5 glasses of Rosé throughout the ballpark.

Each Friday home game is followed by Friday Night Fireworks at Cheney Stadium. There will also be fireworks following the biggest game of the year: R July 3rd Extravaganza on Saturday, July 3 vs. the Reno Aces (7:05 p.m. PT). The Rainiers will play a rare Fourth of July home game on Sunday vs. Reno at 12:35 p.m.

Beginning July 5, every Monday at R House is a BECU Monday Monday, where fans can get a Reserved Seat ticket, a ballpark meal (hot dog, chips and bottled water) and a signature Rainiers hat for $15. BECU members who present their credit or debit card at the We R Tacoma Team Store will receive 10 percent off their purchase.

$5 craft beer are available on Tacoma Brew Tuesdays. Fans 21 and over can imbibe a rotation of beers from local breweries.

Returning in 2021 is the Chick-fil-A "Bring the Herd" deal. For just $44, buyers will receive four Reserved Seat tickets, four Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich vouchers, four ballpark meals and four exclusive Rainiers hats.

Chick-fil-A "Bring the Herd" Saturdays:

June 12 vs. Sacramento River Cats - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

July 17 vs. Salt Lake Bees - 7:05 p.m.

July 24 vs. Sacramento River Cats - 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Las Vegas Aviators - 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Salt Lake Bees - 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Sacramento Rivercats - 7:05 p.m.

All games in Pacific Time

The Rainiers will once again play as La Familia de Tacoma as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative to celebrate Latin culture. Proceeds from all four "Copa" games will benefit Centro Latino. Enjoy Latin-inspired music, food and entertainment throughout the game and pick up exclusive Copa gear at the Team Store.

La Familia de Tacoma (Copa de la Diversión) dates, presented by Lunazul Tequila:

Sunday, June 13 vs. Sacramento River Cats - 1:35 p.m. first pitch

Tuesday, July 6 vs. Reno Aces - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12 vs. Las Vegas Aviators - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Sacramento River Cats - 1:35 p.m.

New in 2021 is "Aces in the Outfield" on Saturday, July 24 (7:05 p.m.) presented by Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel. Each fan who enters the gates will receive a playing card featuring a traditional card suit. Situational prizes are offered every inning, meaning every swing, pitch and play could lead to big prizes if the action on the field corresponds with your card. A grand prize weekend getaway at Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel will be presented that night during the 7th inning stretch along with Rainiers swag and Summit Club tickets to a future game.

Thursday, Aug. 13 (7:05 p.m.) is Tacoma Public Utilities Night. Secure the TPU Night Ticket Package for only $20 and receive a signature co-branded t-shirt, ballpark meal and a Reserved Seat ticket. $5 of each package will be donated to a local charity.

R Back to School Day Game, presented by Commencement Bank is the perfect way to celebrate the new school year. Come as a class, school or family on Aug. 15 (1:35 p.m.) to enjoy a Sunday afternoon of baseball and Cheney Stadium good times.

The Rainiers are again partnering with the Carol Milgard Breast Center for Pink at the Park to raise money and bring awareness to breast cancer research in the South Sound on Sunday, Aug. 29 (1:35 p.m.). The Rainiers will wear pink jerseys that will be auctioned off live on-field after the game. It's a night of honor, support, and pride for the brave pink warriors in our community and around the world.

The Rainiers are calling all Huskies to Paint the Park Purple on Friday, Sept. 10 (7:05 p.m.) to represent the University of Washington Tacoma. Proceeds from ticket sales and our UW Tacoma-themed jersey auction will benefit student scholarships for UW Tacoma students.

The rivalry continues Saturday, Sept. 11 (7:05 p.m.) when fans are invited to Color Cheney Crimson. Join fellow Washington State Cougars in turning R House crimson and gray. A portion of all ticket sales and all proceeds from the WSU-themed jersey auction will benefit the WSU Alumni Association.

Season ticket packages are currently available for the 2021 Triple-A West Championship Season. For more information, contact the Rainiers via email at Tickets@WeRTacoma.com.

For the latest information on ticket sales at limited capacity, and health and safety protocols at Cheney Stadium to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit WeRTacoma.com/Rainiers-COVID.

