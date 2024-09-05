LMCU Ballpark Hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday 9/7 at 9am

Comstock Park, MI - LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, will host the Grand Rapids a memorial stair climb in acknowledgment of the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11.

The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th with the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The day concludes with the Whitecaps hosting the Lansing Lugnuts beginning at 7:05 pm followed by Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks. Participants will each climb 110 stadium steps replicating the 110-floor climb that many of the fallen New York City public safety members made to rescue innocent civilians.

"We anticipate approximately 400 participants this year," said 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Co-Coordinator Edwin Marino. "Each year the community, first responders, children, and groups come out to pay tribute to the fallen men and women. It's a memorial and the goal is to never, never forget."

We will also be honoring a 9/11/2001 responder in coordination with our local fire truck manufacturer and sponsor HME/ Ahrens Fox: https://firetrucks.com/local-hero-spotlight-dale-barker-star-lake-fd/

Those wanting more information or to participate may go to https://www.gr911memorialstairclimb.com/ Cost to participate is $30 for adults, and children under 18 are free. The event is free for all spectators. Proceeds from the Memorial Stair Climb will go to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Donuts from Marge's Donut Den will be available, and the GRFD Smoke House and Aero-Med helicopter will also be on hand for the event this Saturday starting at 9AM. On site registration starts at 8AM.

