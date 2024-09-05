Early Deficit Burns Wisconsin in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers made a habit of scoring early and often on their way to their first half division title and their first playoff spot since 2016. The Rattlers continued that trend well into the second half. However, their opponents have turned the tables on the Timber Rattlers lately and the Cedar Rapids Kernels jumped to a 5-0 lead on the way to a 5-3 victory over the Rattlers on Thursday night at Rise 2 Greatness Field.

Cedar Rapids (66-61 overall, 29-34 second half) threatened to take the lead almost immediately in the bottom of the first. Wisconsin starting pitcher Ryan Birchard walked the first two batters and gave up a single to load the bases with no outs. Rixon Wingrove sent a fly ball to medium left that scored the runner from third. The Rattlers appealed to third thinking that the runner left early. The appeal was successful and there were two outs with the game still scoreless.

Wingrove did not leave it up to an appeal play his next turn at the plate. In the third inning with a runner at second and one out, Wingrove lined a home run over the wall in right on the first pitch of his at bat for a 2-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Walker Jenkins doubled with two outs against reliever Brailin Rodriguez. A balk by Rodriguez let Jenkins take third base. An error on a grounder to second that would have ended the inning allowed Jenkins to score.

Misael Urbina made it 5-0 with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

The opponents have scored first in each of the last eight games the Rattlers have played. Including Thursday's result, the Rattlers are 1-7 in their last eight.

The Timber Rattlers (75-53, 33-29) fought back to make the Kernels sweat a little bit.

Jadher Areinamo mashed his tenth home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the sixth with one out. Later in the same inning, Luis Lara drew a two-out walk. Matt Wood followed with a double to center. Lara tried to score on the play but was out at the plate for the final out of the inning.

The Kernels opened the door a bit for the Rattlers in the eighth inning. Tayden Hall drew a walk with one out. Areinamo hit a slow grounder to second. Jose Salas tried to tag out Hall, but the ball was jarred from his glove and the Rattlers would have runners at second and third when the play was done. Eduardo Garcia drove in Hall with a deep flyball to left for a sacrifice fly and the Rattlers were down 5-2.

Ramόn Rodríguez pulled the Rattlers to within two runs with a one-out, solo homer in the top of the ninth. Rodríguez also has hit ten home runs this season.

Eduarqui Fernandez drew a walk to bring the tying run to the plate, but Wisconsin would get no closer as the next two hitters were retired and the late comeback was denied.

Game four of the series is Friday night at Rise 2 Greatness Field. Will Rudy (5-8, 4.86) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Cedar Rapids has named Darren Bowen (2-9, 5.94) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to start at 6:15pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 000 001 011 - 3 5 1

CR 002 120 00x - 5 9 1

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Jadher Areinamo (10th, 0 on in 6th inning off Jacob Wosinski, 1 out)

Ramόn Rodríguez (10th, 0 on in 9th inning off Samuel Perez, 1 out)

CR:

Rixon Wingrove (5th, 1 on in 3rd inning off Ryan Birchard, 1 out)

Misael Urbina (5th, 1 on in 5th inning off Brailin Rodriguez, 2 out)

WP: Nolan Santos (1-3)

LP: Ryan Birchard (0-3)

SAVE: Samuel Perez (1)

TIME: 2:37

ATTN: 1,865

