'Caps Wash Away Lugnuts, 7-3

September 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell behind early before exploding for five runs in the fourth inning as the bullpen stifled the Lansing Lugnuts in a 7-3 comeback victory in front of 5,219 fans on a rain-soaked Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth when they struck for five runs - highlighted by a three-run single from Max Anderson - as relievers Connor Holden, Matt Merrill, and Marco Jimenez combined for 6.1 scoreless frames to put the finishing touches on the 7-3 victory.

The 'Caps grabbed the lead in the second on a solo homer from Izaac Pacheco, but the Lugnuts were quick to respond, chasing Whitecaps starter Joseph Montalvo from the game with three runs in the third inning - featuring a pair of RBI triples from Ryan Lasko and Luke Mann - as they forged in front 3-1. West Michigan responded in the following inning, batting around to plate five runs as they retook the lead, 6-3. Meanwhile, Merrill and Holden were dominant out of the pen, tossing 5.1 scoreless frames as the Whitecaps added another insurance tally in the eighth with a bases-loaded walk from Roberto Campos to extend the advantage to 7-3.

Rain began to fall heavily in the bottom of the eighth, leading to a brief rain delay in the top of the ninth before eventually resuming play as 'Caps closer Jimenez slammed the door with a flyout to center field to send the 'Caps to the 7-3 victory. During the delay, Lugnuts manager Craig Conklin was ejected by base umpire Jabril Geter-Abdulah.

The Whitecaps improve to 35-27 in the second half and 66-62 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 26-37 in the second half and 58-70 on the season. Holden (3-1) secures his third win of the season, while Lansing reliever Drew Conover (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving four runs while failing to record an out. With the win, the Whitecaps guarantee a winning overall record in the 2024 season.

