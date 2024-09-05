Sky Carp Snap Bandits Win Streak

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits saw their seven-game win streak come to an end Thursday, as they fell to the Beloit Sky Carp 6-3 at Modern Woodmen Park.

For the first time since August 28, the River Bandits did not score the first run of the ballgame, falling behind 2-0 in the second inning on Tony Bullard's RBI-single and Brett Roberts' RBI-double off starter Ethan Bosacker.

The Bandits came to the right-hander's aid in the third however and strung together four-straight inning-opening hits against the Miami Marlins' top prospect (MLB Pipeline) Thomas White, including an RBI-single from Blake Mitchell- the catcher's first High-A RBI. Two batters later, Trevor Werner tied the game with an RBI-fielder's choice, before Shervyen Newton plated Mitchell and put the Bandits ahead 3-2 on a run-scoring groundout.

Bosacker finished his 5.0-inning start with three-straight scoreless frames and departed in line for the win, but Beloit jumped back into the lead in the sixth with a three-run frame of their own against Tommy Molsky. After the right-hander allowed a one-out single to Kemp Alderman, Brock Vradenburg blasted Beloit ahead 4-3 with a two-run homer, before Bullard drove in Mark Coley II with a sacrifice-fly two batters later.

After Molsky rebounded with a perfect seventh, Beloit added to its advantage against Connor Fenlong in the eighth via Bullard's third RBI of the night, a two-out single.

The Sky Carp bullpen then kept the lead intact and blanked the Bandits over the final four innings of the night. Gabe Bierman (1) and Justin Storm (2) each earned a hold with a scoreless frame of relief, while Alex Williams struck out three over a six-out save, the first of his professional career.

White (5-3) collected the win for Beloit, striking out seven over a three-run, 5.0-innings start. Molsky (0-1) was saddled with the loss in his River Bandits debut.

Quad Cities continues its six-game series with the Sky Carp tomorrow night and sends Frank Mozzicato (5-10, 3.59) to the mound opposite Jake Brooks (0-0, 0.00), who is slated to make his Midwest League debut. First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.

