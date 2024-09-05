Whitecaps Top Nuts, Touchdown to a Field Goal

September 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - On the first night of the NFL's season, the West Michigan Whitecaps (35-27, 66-62) withstood the rain to beat the Lansing Lugnuts (26-37, 58-70) by a football score, 7-3, on Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The game featured rain showers at two different times during the game, including a downpouring eighth inning. The umpiring crew chose to play through the eighth and called for the tarp before the ninth inning, prompting a disagreement and subsequent ejection of Lugnuts manager Craig Conklin while the tarp was being pulled - and the rain was lessening. As quickly as it was placed on the field, the tarp was removed; the game was delayed only 17 minutes.

Ryan Lasko and Luke Mann delivered RBI triples for the Nuts in a three-run third inning, knocking out Whitecaps starter Joseph Montalvo and lifting Lansing into a 3-1 lead.

But the game turned in a five-run Whitecaps fourth inning. Drew Conover made his Lugnuts debut with two outs and a runner at first, taking over for starter Grant Judkins, and faced seven batters without record an out, issuing five walks and allowing an RBI single to Jim Jarvis and a three-run single to Max Anderson.

Dylan Hall relieved Conover and escaped the inning en route to 3 1/3 scoreless frames, but the damage was done.

Lansing shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer drew three walks and catcher CJ Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

The Nuts have lost six consecutive games.

Three games remain in the 2024 season, beginning with a Friday night contest at 6:35 p.m. pitting Lansing right-hander Mitch Myers against West Michigan right-hander Colin Fields.

For further information on the Lugnuts, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.