Dragons Fall to Loons as Great Lakes Pitchers Fire 3-Hit Shutout

September 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - Five Great Lakes pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-0 on Thursday night. The Loons have won back-to-back games in the six-game series after the Dragons won the series opener.

Game Summary:

The game was scoreless until Great Lakes plated three runs in the third inning, keyed by a two-run home run by Kyle Nevin to make it 3-0. The Loons added two more runs in the fourth against Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington to make it 5-0.

The Dragons did not have a base runner until Connor Burns lined a single to left field with one out in the sixth inning. Trailing 5-0, the Dragons loaded the bases with two outs in the inning, getting a single by Hector Rodriguez and a walk to Jay Allen II, but Ethan O'Donnell struck out to end the threat.

Great Lakes added two runs in the seventh on a two-out, two-run home run by Nick Biddison to close out the scoring.

Edgington (2-2) was charged with the loss. He lasted just three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Bryce Hubbart followed Edgington and went three and one-third innings, allowing five hits and two runs with three strikeouts. Brock Bell followed Hubbart and pitched a scoreless inning, allowing two hits.

Notes: After clinching a playoff berth on Monday, the Dragons officially clinched the East Division Second Half title on Thursday when Lake County lost to Peoria. Lake County had been mathematically alive in the second half race but were already in the playoffs as the first half division champion and were not eligible for the second half playoff seed. The Dragons clinched their second-ever Second Half East Division title. They also won the second half in 2011. The Dragons other six playoff berths over their first 23 seasons came as First Half winners or as wildcard qualifiers. Qualification for post-season as a wildcard team (second place finisher) was discontinued prior to the 2021 season.

Up Next: The Dragons (39-24, 73-56) battle the Loons (33-28, 67-60) in Midland again on Friday at 7:05 pm. Nestor Lorant (0-0, 4.76) will start for Dayton against Christian Romero (3-4, 2.38).

How to Watch or Listen: All home and road Dragons playoff games will be available free of charge on the Bally Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballylive.com (in the Channel Guide, click on Bally Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions, while games on the road will be produced by the opposing team. Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games will also be available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

Playoffs: The Dragons will host game one of the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

2024 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/team/schedules

Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

Single Game Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,573 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.