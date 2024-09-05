Loons Strikeout 15 Dragons in 7-0 Shutout Victory

MIDLAND, Mich. -Great Lakes Loons (67-60) (33-28) pitching struck out 15 Dayton Dragons (73-56) (39-24) batters in a 7-0 win on an 84-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons 7-0 win is their sixth shutout win of the season. Three have come in the last 21 games.

- Dylan Campbell, Josue De Paula and Kyle Nevin combined for eight of Great Lakes 13 hits.

- In the third, Campbell singled, De Paula doubled with Campbell scoring on an error. Kyle Nevin then followed with his biggest swing of 2024. The 23-year-old sent it 442 feet with an exit velocity of 106 mph to deep left field.

- De Paula doubled again in the fourth inning, plating two. The 19-year-old finished with a three-hit night. He has eight hits in the last four games.

- Loons pitching retired the first 15 Dragons in order. Payton Martin went three innings and Garrett McDaniels struck out three across two frames.

- Jesus Luna in the sixth and Michael Martinez in the seventh struck out the side. Luna escaped bases loaded and Martinez worked around a single and an error.

- Five of the six final Dayton offensive outs were via a swing and miss. Martinez added two in the eighth and Nicolas Cruz struck out three, going 1.1 innings. Cruz's first 3.1 innings in the Midwest League have been scoreless.

- Nick Biddison added his seventh home run of the season with a two-run shot in the seventh. Biddison has hit three in his last six innings.

Every Loons in the starting nine reached base.

