Whitecaps Blank Lugs, 1-0

September 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps collected their Midwest League-best 13th shutout of the year as 'Caps pitchers silenced the Lansing Lugnuts in a 1-0 victory in front of 4,653 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starter Jaden Hamm combined with relievers Max Alba, Tanner Kohlhepp, and Eiker Huizi to limit Lansing to three base hits while allowing just two runners to reach scoring position and posting nine strikeouts in the shutout victory.

Hamm began the game by tossing four scoreless frames while allowing just one hit and generating four strikeouts, while Lansing starter Jake Garland allowed just three hits through his first five innings of work while posting five punchouts. Alba took over in the fifth and added two more scoreless innings while West Michigan broke the tie in the sixth, as Seth Stephenson opened the frame with a double before Johnny Peck scored him on an RBI double - putting the 'Caps in front 1-0. West Michigan reached just one baserunner the remainder of the game, but the pitching staff didn't skip a beat, as Kohlhepp and Huizi rolled through three shutout innings to put the exclamation point on the 1-0 shutout win.

The Whitecaps improve to 34-27 in the second half and 65-62 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 26-36 in the second half and 58-69 on the season. Alba (3-4) grabs his third win of the season while Huizi secures his first save in his Midwest League debut. Meanwhile, Lugnuts starter Jake Garland (6-6) suffers his sixth loss, allowing just one run through 5.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps need one more win to finish above .500 on the season.

The Whitecaps move this season-ending six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts from LMCU Ballpark to a Thursday contest beginning at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Joseph Montalvo and Mitch Myers take the mound for West Michigan and Lansing, respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for all remaining 2024 home contests or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

