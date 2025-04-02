Clark & McGonigle Headline Whitecaps '25 Roster

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps will benefit from their affiliation to Major League Baseball's top farm system, with three of the top six Detroit Tigers prospects heading to LMCU Ballpark to highlight the club's initial 2025 roster, unveiled in conjunction with the Tigers.

Headlining this year's Whitecaps roster are a talented group of position players and each of the Tigers 2023 first-round draft picks in Max Clark (No. 6) and Kevin McGonigle (No. 28), who both rank inside MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects. Josue Briceno, ranked No. 94 overall in Major League Baseball and the Tigers' No. 6 prospect, is also included in the club's Opening Day roster. The 20-year-old became the first Triple-Crown winner in the 32-year history of the Arizona Fall League, hitting .433 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 25 games against top prospects from around the sport.

Clark's highly anticipated 2024 arrival in West Michigan did not disappoint, as the MLB Top-10 Prospect hit .405 in his first nine games, including a game-tying two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the rival Lansing Lugnuts on July 25 before scoring on a game-ending balk. After spending most of his season at Single-A Lakeland, the 20-year-old finished the season hitting .264 in just 34 games with West Michigan.

As for McGonigle, the fellow first-rounder was not only named the Detroit Tigers Minor League Player of the Year but was also honored as the Florida State League Most Valuable Player. The Pennsylvania native hit .326 with a .407 on-base percentage and 20 stolen bases, then made a short cameo with the Whitecaps before a hand injury prematurely ended his season after just 14 games.

Among the returnees are reliever Marco Jimenez and infielder Izaac Pacheco, who drove in 35 runs in 68 games while battling an injury last season. Other notables include outfielder Seth Stephenson, who led the Midwest League with 60 stolen bases in 2024. Pitcher Joe Adametz, who allowed just five runs in his last five appearances (four starts), also reclaims his spot in the starting rotation. Righties Carlos Marcano and Colin Fields, who led the team in innings pitched, are scheduled to kick off their 2025 seasons with the Whitecaps. Among the initial Whitecaps 30-player active roster, 20 players have previously been on 'Caps rosters, while six have appeared with the club in multiple seasons.

The Tigers were named the top Minor League farm system in Major League Baseball in early March, according to MLB Pipeline. Detroit's unexpected run to the playoffs included 15 former Whitecaps on their postseason roster, including 2024 Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, and outfielders Riley Greene and Parker Meadows.

"The Detroit Tigers farm system is ranked No. 1 going into 2025, and looking at the players on our Opening Day roster, we have a chance to see exactly why," Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki said. "This is the best collection of overall baseball talent at the start of the season I have ever seen for the Whitecaps."

Manager Tony Cappuccilli returns for his second season with an all-new coaching staff: pitching coach Nick Green and hitting coach Matt Malott. Other members of the coaching staff who are also first-timers to West Michigan include head athletic trainer Nick Wheeler and strength coach Corey Fitzgerald.

"Between the combination of the Whitecaps Opening Day roster and the renovations at LMCU Ballpark, there are many exciting reasons to get the season started," Jarecki said. "This is going to be exciting in more ways than one."

The Whitecaps' season opener is scheduled for Friday, April 4, at LMCU Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons at 6:35 pm. The first 1,000 fans through the gate that night receive a campfire mug thanks to our friends at LMCU. Plus, if it's not 60 degrees or warmer at first pitch, everyone in attendance will get a ticket for another April game. The home opener and 20 additional dates throughout the season include Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks and several other promotions with food and fun! A limited number of multi-game, group, and individual tickets for games in April and May are still available.

