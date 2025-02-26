West Michigan Whitecaps Open Search for On-Field Emcee

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps are on the hunt for a dynamic, high-energy, and engaging individual to serve as additional On-Field Emcee for the 2025 season. This role is essential to deliver an unforgettable fan experience at LMCU Ballpark.

The On-Field Emcee will be responsible for hosting in-game promotions, engaging with fans throughout the ballpark, and working closely with the entertainment team to execute on-field activations. This individual must bring enthusiasm, charisma, and a passion for live entertainment to ensure an electric gameday atmosphere. This role is key to creating a fun, interactive, and unforgettable fan experiences.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Prior experience in public speaking, emceeing, or entertainment

Knowledge of baseball games to effectively engage fans

Ability to work midweek day games, nights, weekends, and holidays

The ability to stand for long periods and move quickly through the ballpark

The Whitecaps are asking that interested candidates submit a resume and an audition tape that includes a sample line-up introduction, a sample mascot introduction, and anything else that helps showcase your talents by Friday, March 14. All submissions can be emailed to the Whitecaps Promotions & Fan Entertainment Manager, Garrett Cheslek, at GarrettC@whitecapsbaseball.com.

