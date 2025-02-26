PSM Baseball Classic Tickets on Sale

February 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, will host a dozen high school and college baseball games, featuring 24 local teams, this April and May as part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic. Matchups will feature rival teams from around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. The action will take place while the TinCaps are playing on the road. See full schedule below.

"Parkview Sports Medicine is proud to continue to partner with the TinCaps, supporting our area schools and offer student-athletes an opportunity to compete at a world-class facility like Parkview Field," said Candice Dunkin, Director of Sports Medicine at Parkview Health.

Thanks to Parkview Sports Medicine's sponsorship, the games are taking place at no cost to the participating schools. As in the past (the series of amateur games in downtown Fort Wayne started in 2014), the student-athletes will receive professional treatment at Parkview Field, like having their headshots displayed on the video board.

"Parkview Field is more than TinCaps baseball," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "The ballpark hosts special events year-round and we appreciate Parkview Sports Medicine for helping us make the PSM Baseball Classic an annual staple for our community. The high school baseball talent in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio continues to rise and we're happy to help put a spotlight on these phenomenal student-athletes, coaches, and schools. And who knows when we may see some of these kids back here on their way to the big leagues in Minor League Baseball playing for or against the 'Caps."

One local product, Josh VanMeter, who grew up in Ossian and played for the TinCaps in 2014 and '15 on his way to Major League Baseball, recently helped launch the PSM Baseball Academy, a new premier baseball training program with upcoming camps, private lessons, and group programs.

Tickets ($7) to all games can be purchased through TinCaps.com. (All fans require a ticket except for kids under 2.) A limited number of Luxury Suites are also available at a special price of $160 for the night, including 20 tickets. Contact Parkview Field Special Events Manager Holly Raney for more information at 260-407-2820 or [email protected].

Parkview Sports Medicine is the largest sports medicine program in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, serving 34 high schools and five colleges, plus club sports. Learn more at ParkviewSportsMedicine.com.

In the meantime, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) begin their season at Parkview Field on Friday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. Tickets to all games are on sale at TinCaps.com/Tickets, and also at 260-482-6400 and the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

2025 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic Schedule

(click links for tickets)

Tuesday, April 8: Blackhawk Christian vs. Snider (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 8: Fairview vs. Edgerton (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 9: University of Northwest Ohio vs. Saint Francis (3:30 p.m.)*

Wednesday, April 9: Manchester vs. Churubusco (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 22: Mississinewa vs. Huntington North (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 22: Manchester University vs. Trine (7 p.m.)*

Wednesday, April 23: Pettisville vs. Stryker (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 23: Northfield vs. Wabash (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 6: Antwerp vs. Montpelier (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 6: Fairfield vs. Eastside (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 7: Rochester vs. Southwood (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 7: Garrett vs. Columbia City (7 p.m.)

*9-inning college game

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.