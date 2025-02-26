Steel Topping Ceremony for Stadium Improvements at Four Winds Field in South Bend

February 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, Indiana - Today, South Bend Mayor James Mueller, South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin, along with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and other city officials, gathered in downtown South Bend for a steel topping ceremony at Four Winds Field. The city-owned stadium is approaching the halfway mark of a multi-year $48 million stadium improvement project that promises to bring more people downtown over the next several decades.

"This expansion project stands as a testament to the steadfast dedication of our community and the South Bend Cubs in revitalizing our city and bringing this world-class vision to life," said Mayor James Mueller. "It's an exciting time for South Bend and I am thrilled to see what this transformation project has in store for the growth of our city and the surrounding neighborhood."

"This is an exciting day," stated Andrew Berlin, Owner of the South Bend Cubs. "As we approach the midpoint of the renovation here at Four Winds Field, I'm already imagining the memories that will be created for fans in this re-imagined stadium. And, I'm looking forward to the enhanced entertainment district here in downtown South Bend."

South Bend Cubs Chairman and Owner Andrew T. Berlin signs the ceremonial steel beam that was placed on the second level of Four Winds Field.

State Senator Ryan Mishler, who Chairs the Appropriations Committee and sits on the State Budget Committee, along with Senator David Niezgodski, Representatives Jake Teshka and Maureen Bauer, were instrumental in passing legislation that allows the City of South Bend to collect the needed improvement funds through a financial vehicle called the Professional Sports and Convention Development Agreement (PSCDA).

"In addition to the thousands of fans who've made this stadium expansion possible, I'd like to thank the state legislators who've helped us get this done, including Indiana State Senator Ryan Mishler, Senator David Niezgodski, Representatives, Maureen Bauer and Jake Teshka, and just as importantly, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi for whom we've named this stadium," added Berlin.

A signing ceremony for the PSCDA legislation took place in the Governor's office at the Indiana Statehouse. It was attended in person by South Bend Mayor James Mueller, Andrew Berlin and his executive team, who have worked on this project for several years.

PSCDA legislation is unique to the State of Indiana, which hosts three professional Minor League Baseball teams and several professional football, basketball and hockey franchises. Cities with professional sports teams are deemed eligible for PSCDA by the Indiana State Legislature.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.