Lindsey Heaps Comes Home to Denver

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Watch Lindsey Heaps and Denver Summit take on the Portland Thorns this Saturday, July 18 at 2PM ET on CBS and Paramount+







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026

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