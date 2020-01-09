Lightning Reassign Lipanov to AHL Syracuse

NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Alexey Lipanov from Orlando to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League; the Lightning have also reassigned rookie forward Jimmy Huntington from Syracuse to the Solar Bears. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned rookie forward Peter Abbandonato to Orlando.

Lipanov, 20, has 14 points (7g-7a) and six penalty minutes in 22 games with the Solar Bears this season; his reassignment to Syracuse marks his first call-up of the season. His four power-play goals leads the team. Lipanov was a third-round selection (#76 overall) of the Lightning in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Huntington, 21, has one assist and two penalty minutes in 18 games with Syracuse this season, and has added four points (1g-3a) and two penalty minutes in five games with Orlando.

Abbandonato, 21, has five points (2g-3a) and four penalty minutes in 14 games with Syracuse this season, and has added two assists and two penalty minutes in three games with Orlando.

