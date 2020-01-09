Cyclones Kick off Road Trip with 4-1 Win

Rapid City, SD - The Cincinnati Cyclones (22-8-6-0) collected a 4-1 win over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night. Forwards Pascal Aquin, Jesse Schultz, and Nate Mitton , along with defenseman Justin Baudry scored the goals for the Cyclones, who now have points in five-straight games.

After Rapid City took a 1-0 lead on a shorthanded goal from forward Darian Romenko 7:36 into the opening period, The Cyclones responded at the 16:16 mark when Aquin skated in on a breakaway and scored to tie the game, 1-1.

A mere 1:47 later, Cincinnati took the lead when forwardBen Johnson sent a pass from the right side to Schultz at the goal, and he slapped a shot in past Rush goaltender Tyler Parks to put the 'Clones on top, 2-1, after 20 minutes.

The 2-1 score held up throughout the second, and just 31 seconds into the third, Cincinnati netted the all-important insurance goal when Baudry took a feed from defenseman Matt Spencer and came down the left side, turned the corner in front of the net and scored to put the Cyclones on top 3-1.

Cincinnati put the game out of reach with four seconds remaining when forward Darik Angeli beat out an icing and send a backpass to Mitton, and he deposited the puck into the empty net to seal Cincinnati's 4-1 win.

The Cyclones outshot Rapid City, 32-26 on the night, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 25 in the win. The teams continue their three-game series on Friday night, with the face-off slated for 9:05pm ET.

