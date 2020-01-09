ECHL Transactions - January 9
January 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 9, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Brandon Rumble, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Brampton:
Connor Sanvido, F from Fort Wayne
Worcester:
Phil Johansson, D from Newfoundland
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Nick Bligh, F activated from reserve
Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Greenville:
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Delete Beau McCue, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Will Pelletier, F assigned by Laval
Delete Ryan Ferrill, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)
Orlando:
Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve
Delete Alexei Lipanov, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Delete Tyler Parks, G loaned to Tucson
Delete Jalen Smereck, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F recalled by Tucson
South Carolina:
Add Dylan Olsen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Ully, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)
Tulsa:
Add Jacob Benson, F signed contract, added to active roster
