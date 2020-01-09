ECHL Transactions - January 9

January 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 9, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Brandon Rumble, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Brampton:

Connor Sanvido, F from Fort Wayne

Worcester:

Phil Johansson, D from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Nick Bligh, F activated from reserve

Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Delete Beau McCue, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Will Pelletier, F assigned by Laval

Delete Ryan Ferrill, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Orlando:

Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexei Lipanov, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Delete Tyler Parks, G loaned to Tucson

Delete Jalen Smereck, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F recalled by Tucson

South Carolina:

Add Dylan Olsen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Ully, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)

Tulsa:

Add Jacob Benson, F signed contract, added to active roster

